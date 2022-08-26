Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TPR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tapestry from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.44.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $36.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

