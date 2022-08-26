Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) VP Manesh Dadlani Sells 5,602 Shares

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TPR traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.35. 2,232,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Tapestry by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 390,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after buying an additional 107,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,282 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,918 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,531 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 186,966 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

