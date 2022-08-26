Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,154 shares during the period. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up approximately 1.6% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $14,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNDM traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $46.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,174. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.77 and a beta of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

