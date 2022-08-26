Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,782,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,463,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,442,000 after buying an additional 77,846 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $87.57 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $454.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

