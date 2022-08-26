Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,187.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Taitron Components stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,770. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.17. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Taitron Components Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taitron Components Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

