Taikisha (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Downgraded by Nomura

Taikisha (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKIAF opened at $22.41 on Friday. Taikisha has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

