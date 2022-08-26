Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Short Interest Update

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TACBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tabcorp in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

Tabcorp Price Performance

Shares of Tabcorp stock remained flat at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565. Tabcorp has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

Tabcorp Increases Dividend

Tabcorp Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $6.3065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Tabcorp’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 45.71%.

(Get Rating)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.