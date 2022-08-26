Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Short Interest Update

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TACBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tabcorp in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
Tabcorp Price Performance
Shares of Tabcorp stock remained flat at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565. Tabcorp has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.
Tabcorp Increases Dividend
Tabcorp Company Profile
Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tabcorp (TACBY)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.