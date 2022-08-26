TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Trading Down 0.8%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 8,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 64,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

TAAT Global Alternatives Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Get TAAT Global Alternatives alerts:

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 213.89% and a negative net margin of 995.87%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-tobacco based smokable products in Canada and the United States. It offers nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.