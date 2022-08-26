T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,529 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.50. 40,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,902. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $147.68. The company has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

