Syscoin (SYS) Market Capitalization Achieves $96.54 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $96.54 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00265004 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000947 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 97.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 658,659,609 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.