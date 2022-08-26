Synthetix (SNX) Trading Up 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $740.27 million and $151.47 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $3.16 or 0.00015173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00128822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082074 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 293,251,261 coins and its circulating supply is 234,503,573 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

