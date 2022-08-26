Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $62.00

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.00 and last traded at $62.02, with a volume of 14486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Syneos Health to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Syneos Health Trading Down 4.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Syneos Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Syneos Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Syneos Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,254,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,857,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

