SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One SwftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. SwftCoin has a market cap of $6.50 million and $2.58 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003802 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00128619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00032333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082399 BTC.

SwftCoin Coin Profile

SwftCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

SwftCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

