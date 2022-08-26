SVB Leerink Increases Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $50.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.27) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $779.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 533.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $88,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

