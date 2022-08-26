SVB Leerink Increases Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $103.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $869,730.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,499,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,094 shares of company stock worth $2,375,868. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,825,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,808,000 after buying an additional 571,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,182,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,130,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,607,000 after buying an additional 39,857 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

