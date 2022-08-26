Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Truist Financial

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STRO. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.71.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 0.5 %

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $23.70.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 252.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 117.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

