Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 826 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

EnerSys Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE ENS traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $65.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average is $67.53. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

