Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 36,130 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,130 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 521,295 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.50. 27,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The stock has a market cap of $306.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 62.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.18.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 754,125 shares of company stock valued at $243,057,641. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

