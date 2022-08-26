Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in KLA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $10.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $366.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.47. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $95,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,025 shares of company stock worth $2,681,699. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

