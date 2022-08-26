Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,100 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 423,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,307,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

