Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 33.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 113,935 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AES by 71.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,263,000 after buying an additional 263,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 73,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,632. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.