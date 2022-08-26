Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New $793,000 Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

KIM traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 70,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,899. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

