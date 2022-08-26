Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $6.28 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,000. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 4.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after acquiring an additional 53,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,131,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,893,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $706.06. 9,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,142. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $680.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.17.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

