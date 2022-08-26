Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 172.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.69. 747,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,609,788. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.