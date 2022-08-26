Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after buying an additional 964,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA traded down $9.70 on Friday, reaching $169.43. 1,131,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,209,184. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $423.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

