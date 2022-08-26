Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of News to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

News Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,394. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.30. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Insider Transactions at News

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Articles

