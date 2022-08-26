Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,500 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the July 31st total of 2,444,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGTZY remained flat at $0.62 on Thursday. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

About Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia. It also refines and produces petroleum products, including motor fuels, aromatics, liquid paraffin, roofing and insulation materials, etc., as well as diesel fuel, jet fuel, bitumen, and roofing materials.

