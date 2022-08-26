Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) VP Tami Tillotson Martin Sells 5,000 Shares

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tami Tillotson Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.04. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $36.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.12%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 37,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

