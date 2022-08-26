Supercars (CAR) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

Supercars (CAR) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Supercars has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Supercars token can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Supercars has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $37,010.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,566.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00129338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00033034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00079459 BTC.

Supercars Profile

Supercars (CRYPTO:CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens.

Buying and Selling Supercars

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

