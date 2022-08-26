Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Down 1.2%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 60,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 221,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Wann sold 83,509 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $101,880.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,976.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

