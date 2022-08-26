Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398,501 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for 0.8% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Sun Life Financial worth $163,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLF. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,006. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.539 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

SLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.