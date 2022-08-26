Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sumo Logic updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.15) EPS and its FY23 guidance to ($0.56)-($0.54) EPS.
Sumo Logic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. 21,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,772. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.64. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $317,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 854,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,043.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $317,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 854,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,043.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,355 shares of company stock worth $982,008 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.
About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
