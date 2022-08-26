Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sumo Logic updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.15) EPS and its FY23 guidance to ($0.56)-($0.54) EPS.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. 21,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,772. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.64. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $22.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $317,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 854,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,043.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $317,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 854,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,043.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,355 shares of company stock worth $982,008 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,670,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after buying an additional 88,510 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 400.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 155,396 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 21.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after buying an additional 208,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

