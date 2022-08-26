Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 28,328 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,328 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $39,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.73. The stock had a trading volume of 321,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,914. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.81.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

