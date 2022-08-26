Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,535 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.62. 72,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,477. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.48 and its 200-day moving average is $306.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $307.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

