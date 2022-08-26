Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,891 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,102,000 after buying an additional 8,056,235 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 507,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,007,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 170,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PAVE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,218 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.