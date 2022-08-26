Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $12.72 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.44.

Shares of INTU traded down $11.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $453.97. The stock had a trading volume of 37,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,178. The company has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $427.60 and its 200 day moving average is $439.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

