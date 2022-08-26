Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,293. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.80. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.