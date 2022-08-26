Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGV. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,433,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,257,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,690,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2,842.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter.

IGV traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,952 shares. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.27 and its 200-day moving average is $304.65.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

