Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 296.9% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Sumitomo Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of Sumitomo Chemical stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,971. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.81. Sumitomo Chemical has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
About Sumitomo Chemical
