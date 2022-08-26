StrongHands Price Hits $0.0000 (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $49,798.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,916,838,376 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

