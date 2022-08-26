Stream Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $785,141.81 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $785,141.81 and approximately $27,170.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stream Protocol Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

