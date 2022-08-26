Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 720.6% from the July 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
HNDL stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,379. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.129 dividend. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.
