Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 720.6% from the July 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

HNDL stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,379. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.129 dividend. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,332,000 after buying an additional 298,541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 550,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 65,065 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 536,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after buying an additional 59,179 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 374,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 153,945 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,600,000.

