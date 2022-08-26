StormX Trading Up 0.7% This Week (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. StormX has a market capitalization of $79.74 million and approximately $12.27 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StormX has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003813 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00128145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082416 BTC.

About StormX

STMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com.

StormX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

