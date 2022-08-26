StockNews.com Lowers MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyGram International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 6,252.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,958 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

