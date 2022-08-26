StockNews.com Lowers Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock worth $2,458,993. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,105 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

