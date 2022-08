StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LIQT opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

