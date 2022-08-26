Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 15.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.63. SIGA Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.67% and a return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

