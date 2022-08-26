Step Finance (STEP) Hits One Day Volume of $136,293.00

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $152,086.08 and approximately $136,293.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Step Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00771038 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016219 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.