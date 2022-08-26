Step Finance (STEP) Hits One Day Volume of $136,293.00

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $152,086.08 and approximately $136,293.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00771038 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016219 BTC.
Step Finance Coin Profile
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Buying and Selling Step Finance
Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.