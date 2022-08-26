Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00013637 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $32.66 million and $1.10 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,691.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.00576939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00256635 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00057992 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,574,020 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.