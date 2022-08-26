StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

StealthGas Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GASS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. 269,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. StealthGas has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $118.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

StealthGas Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 1,712.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 377,982 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.